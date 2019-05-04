|
|
Larry Dean Pearson age 85 of Lafayette, formerly of West Point, passed away at 7:46 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 in Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital, he had been in failing health the past several months. He was born in Attica, November 20, 1933 son of the late Roscoe and Leora Myrtle Zick Pearson. He married Helen Mae Jones in the West Point United Methodist Church March 3, 1955 and she preceded him in death April 11, 2004.
Larry was a graduate of West Point High School and served in the US Army 1955-1957. He retired from Smith's Shoes in Market Square, Lafayette and was a member of the West Point United Methodist Church. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a people person…was known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, twinkle in his eye and mischievous smile. He enjoyed the outdoors.
Surviving are: a daughter, Jeanne Lawrie and son, Kenny (Teresa) Pearson both of Lafayette, his companion and best friend Helen VanHook of Lafayette, sister, Nancy (Andy) Muinzer of Lafayette, a brother, Dallas (Doris) Pearson of West Lafayette. Three grandchildren; Heidi Temple & Gabe Pearson both of Lafayette, Nathan Pearson of Charleston, SC. Great-grandchildren: Brody Temple, Abbi (Payton) McDole, Kyleigh & Bailey Pearson. Four great-great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, two sisters, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
Visitation hours are 5:00-8:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at the West Point United Methodist Church. Funeral services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the church with Pastor Brenda Burnworth officiating, with Pastor Jeff Smith assisting. A luncheon will be hosted following the funeral at the church, with graveside services following, in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Point United Methodist Church. The family is being assisted by Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to leave a condolence or sign the guestbook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2019