Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at the Indiana Veteran's Home
3851 N River Rd
West Lafayette, IN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at the Indiana Veteran's Home
3851 N River Rd
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette - Larry Lee Drummond, 73, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Indiana Veterans Home.

He was born April 29, 1945 in Omaha, NE to the late Robert Lee Drummond and Norma Joan (Brown) Drummond. On May 4, 1969 he married Linda Lee Pansch in St. Paul, MN and she survives.

Larry obtained his Master's Degree from Purdue University. He worked in the Cardio-Pulmonary Departments at both Home Hospital and St. Elizabeth. He retired as Director after 31 years of service.

He served in the United States Army from June 11, 1963 to June 8, 1966.

Along with his wife, Linda his is survived by his children: Michael Martin (Anne Marie) Drummond of Lafayette and Lori Jean (Ian) O'Brien of Delphi; brothers Robert (Julie) Drummond of Olathe, KS and Dennis Drummond of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his grandson Austin Coker and beloved cat Mindy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Drummond.

A memorial service will be held 1pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Chapel at the Indiana Veteran's Home - 3851 N River Rd, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to St. James Lutheran School. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019
