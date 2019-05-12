Larry E. Battering SR



Lafayette - Larry E. Battering SR., 73, of Lafayette died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.



He was born September 10, 1945 in Lafayette to the late Leroy and Anna Marie (McClimes) Battering. Larry married Earlen Crabtree on November 1, 1969 in Lafayette, and they were married 49 years. Earlen survives. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a welder at Accurant Industries.



He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching and feeding the birds. He also enjoyed coin collecting, playing badminton, going to car shows and watching the History Channel. Above all else, Larry adored his family and cherished every minute spent with them.



Along with his wife Earlen, Larry is survived by 3 children, Pammy Sue Battering of Lafayette, Larry Battering JR. of Ohio, and David Battering of Burlington; a brother, Donnie Battering of KY; 6 grandchildren, Brianna Hardin, Ronald Metz JR., Jacob Battering, Shane Battering, Caleb Battering, and Dakota Battering; 3 great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie, Alexis, and Jacob Jr.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Anna Marie; a son, Rick Battering; a brother, Leroy JR.; and sister, Marie Anna.



Private Family Services will be held.



Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019