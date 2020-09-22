Larry E. Farney
Kokomo - Larry E. Farney, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at St. Vincent Ascension of Kokomo, IN on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 62. Larry was born on January 27, 1958 at St. Elizabeth Hospital of Lafayette, IN.
Larry was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County High School, where he was active in baseball, basketball, and football. He also played football with the Lafayette Generals.
Larry worked for his dad at Farney Service Center in Wolcott, IN starting in 1974 until 1984 when Larry started his own business, Farney Tire in Remington, IN. In 2003, he joined forces with Pomp's Tire Service and became a commercial tire sales consultant where he remained employed until his passing.
Larry loved spending time with friends and family. His grandkids were his pride and joy as well as his two little four legged girls, Mimi and Ellie. He attended the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Larry was a charter member and past president of the Wolcott Lions Club where he also held several other positions. He was also active and past president in the Indiana Tire Dealers Association. Larry loved his hometown of Wolcott and enjoyed running and supporting several festivals throughout the years, including the first tractor pull in Wolcott.
Larry enjoyed camping, mowing on his John Deere Tractor, taking the grandkids on golf cart rides to see the windmills and farm animals. You could always count on a warming smile and hug from Larry.
Larry married Lisa (Coble) Haskell on December 31, 1996 in Monticello, IN; she survives.
He is also survived by his children, Nicole Shea (Dennis) of Knobnoster, MO and Kurtis Farney of Brook, IN. Grandchildren, Kaylee, Dylan, and Brady Shea of Knobnoster, MO. Also surviving is his mother, Frances Farney (Jim) of Lafayette, IN; brothers, Len Farney (Sherry Morgan) of Lafayette, Lowell Farney (Linda) of Fowler, Lou Farney (Katina) of Wolcott, Loren Farney (Teresa) of Brookston, and Lee Farney (Theresa) of Lafayette; Sisters, Lynell Daenens (Kirt) of Fort Wayne and Lynette Michal (Ken) of Wolcott. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death along with his father LeRoy Farney, is a sister, Lisa Farney Burns.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral Service 10:30 AM (EST) with an hour prior visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Interment to follow in Wolcott Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made at the Bank of Wolcott to the Larry E. Farney Memorial Fund. Larry and Lisa recently bought land for a campground concentrating in 4-H and therapeutic animal support to which any memorial donations given will go towards making this dream of Larry's a reality.
