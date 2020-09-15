1/1
Larry Fulleton
1937 - 2020
Larry Fulleton

Lafayette - Larry L. Fulleton, 83, of Lafayette passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Glasswater Creek of Lafayette.

He was born March 20, 1937 in Rensselaer to the late Leonard Glenn and Edna Frances (Mabbit) Fulleton. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army from June 30, 1956 - August 31, 1963. He later worked in Quality Control for Rea Magnet Wire and Rostone.

On September 15, 1984 he married Doris Margaret Pyatt in Lynwood Church and she survives.

He enjoyed building models and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his daughters: Annette Lott of Lynchburg, VA, Catherine Flanagain (Stacy) of Loveland, CO, Susan Hendricks of Science Hill, KY, Julie Hancock of Lafayette; and sister Margaret Ann Fulleton of Lafayette. He is also survived by four step-children, ten grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Tom Camp officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
