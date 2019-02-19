|
Larry G. Hopper
Pine Village - Larry Gene Hopper, 78, of Pine Village passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.
He was born in Pine Village on April 8, 1940 to the late Arthur J. Hopper and Frances Eberly Hopper. He was a 1958 graduate of Pine Village School.
On April 18, 1959, he married Helen Louise Slinker in Williamsport and she survives.
He worked in the late 50's to early 60's with his father as a carpenter building many homes and barns in the Pine Village area. Mid 60's, he worked at the Pine Village Feed Store for his Uncle Budge Stewart. He went to work for the Monon Railroad in 1969. He worked there for 33 years until he retired in 2002.
Larry was a 50-year member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge 315. Larry was a member of the Armstrong Chapel in Greenhill. His love was playing pool at the Coffee Shop with his friends. He loved watching Purdue sports and Colts football. He is survived by his children Debbie (Mike) Weigle, Pat Vail and Tony (Ginger) Hopper, all of Pine Village. Grandchildren Josh (Kristen) Swanson, Bethany Hopper, Brook King, Justin (Lexi) Brummett, Erik (Hope) Hopper, Kalob (Taylor) Weigle and Taran (Michael) Eads. Great-grandchildren Maci King, Ariah Richards, KaElla Swanson, Kaden Brummett, Gavin Brummett and Sutton Swanson. Also surviving is a sister Karen Weaver of West Lafayette and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, a son Timothy G. Hopper and a brother Donnie Hopper.
Friends will be received at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, February 20th, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A masonic memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 7:15 p.m. with Brenda McIntosh officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Pine Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be made online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019