Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
Larry G. Jacobs


1946 - 2019
Larry G. Jacobs Obituary
Larry G. Jacobs

Lafayette - Larry G. Jacobs, 73 of Lafayette, passed away July 14, 2019, at the Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.

He was born on May 10, 1946, in Cambridge, Ohio, to the late James Hardin and Leota Blanch (King) Jacobs. On July 18, 1964, in Kimbolton, Ohio, he married Loretta Kay Hess; she survives.

Larry and his wife, Loretta, had lived in the Lafayette area since 1982, coming from Mount Clemens, Michigan.

He was a member of the former Life Change Ministries of Lafayette and had helped build the church.

Surviving are wife, Loretta Kay Jacobs of Lafayette; three sons, James "Jim" (Lynn) Jacobs of Chalmers, Larry (Brandee) Jacobs, Jr. of Lafayette, and Richard "Rick" (Janet) Jacobs of Monon; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., July 19, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., July 20, 2019.

Burial will follow at the Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.

For full obituary see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019
