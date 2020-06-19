Larry Glen Eckstein



West Lafayette - Larry Glen Eckstein, 83, of West Lafayette passed away at home on June 8, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Shelbyville, IN in 1936 to Fonda and Bernard Eckstein. After attending both Butler and Purdue Universities, he was employed as a draftsman in the Purdue Chemistry Department for some years.



His lifelong love of classical music led to an apprenticeship with noted harpsichord maker, Frank Hubbard of Boston, who pioneered the revival of the historical method of harpsichord building. Already a skilled pianist and master craftsman, Larry began building harpsichords full time in his home instrument shop in West Lafayette. His harpsichords have been placed in many churches and private homes as well as at DePauw and Butler Universities. His instruments have been vital parts of many Baroque Chamber Orchestras for concerts by the Indianapolis Festival of Music Society and the Bach Chorale (now Master Chorale) and have been played by famed harpsichordists David Schrader and Igor Kipnis. In keeping with historical tradition, Larry's brother Hal and friend Ann DeCamp painted the soundboards of the instruments in the Rococo style of the 17th and 18th centuries. They were, indeed, works of art and an exquisite legacy for this talented man.



Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack and Hal and is survived by his wife, Regan, daughter Belinda McNabb of West Richland, WA and grand-daughter Amber Star Moore. At the family's request, there will be no memorial service.









