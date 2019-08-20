Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Johnson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Johnson Obituary
Larry Johnson

Lafayette - Larry Van Johnson,71, of Lafayette passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at I.U. Arnett Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1948 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Lawrence William and Ruth Louise (McGlothlin) Johnson. He graduated from Jefferson High School. After graduation he served in the United states Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Larry worked as a Laborer at Wabash National for 25 years, and an Operator at Alcoa Inc. for 5 years.

On March 1, 1986 he married Vickie Neal in Lafayette and she survives.

He loved to go fishing, camping, hunting, and to play Pool and Darts. He greatly enjoyed having a good time and being around his friends and family.

Along with his wife Vickie, he survived by his children: Catherine Louise (Caleb) Peterson of Lafayette, Charity Annette (Scotty) Ringo of Mississippi, Troy Milford Johnson of Tennessee. He is also survived by nephew and nieces and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie Louise Henderson.

Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on August 23, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Resthaven Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorial contribution may be directed to a . Friends and family may share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now