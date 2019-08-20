|
|
Larry Johnson
Lafayette - Larry Van Johnson,71, of Lafayette passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at I.U. Arnett Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1948 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Lawrence William and Ruth Louise (McGlothlin) Johnson. He graduated from Jefferson High School. After graduation he served in the United states Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Larry worked as a Laborer at Wabash National for 25 years, and an Operator at Alcoa Inc. for 5 years.
On March 1, 1986 he married Vickie Neal in Lafayette and she survives.
He loved to go fishing, camping, hunting, and to play Pool and Darts. He greatly enjoyed having a good time and being around his friends and family.
Along with his wife Vickie, he survived by his children: Catherine Louise (Caleb) Peterson of Lafayette, Charity Annette (Scotty) Ringo of Mississippi, Troy Milford Johnson of Tennessee. He is also survived by nephew and nieces and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie Louise Henderson.
Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on August 23, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Resthaven Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorial contribution may be directed to a . Friends and family may share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019