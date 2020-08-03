Larry Kent DeBoy
(1943-2020)
Larry, 76, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on August 1, 2020, at home with his wife, at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson's. He was born on December 23, 1943, in Lafayette, IN, to Kenneth DeBoy and Marjorie Caplinger both who preceded him in death. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1962, Purdue University in 1966 with a degree in Civil Engineering, and received his MBA from Butler University in 1978. Upon graduation he worked three years for Chicago Bridge and Iron working in Chicago, IL and Genoa, Italy. In 1969 he began his career that spanned 35 ½ years with Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, IN. During this time, he worked in Alcobendas, Spain and Suzhou, China. A highlight of his career was building Eli Lilly's first manufacturing plant in Suzhou and becoming General Manager of the plant for 4 ½ years. He was a long-time member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Brownsburg where he and his family lived for 21 years.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Green DeBoy in 1966 and together they travelled the world during their 54 years of marriage. Larry is survived by his wife and their three children Sarah (John Powell), Carrie (Doug Krodel), and Jarrod. He loved spending time with their Virginian grandchildren Madeline, Lindsey, and Kenton, Californian grandchildren Olivia and Miles DeBoy and Indiana grandchildren Nathan LaFever, and Morgan, Madalyn, and Mitchell Krodel. Larry spent many years coaching all his children's junior sport activities and being active in his church.
Larry is also survived by his sisters Susan (Stan) Kyger of Dayton, IN, Deidre (Robert) Mears of Chalmers, IN and brothers Randy of Lafayette, IN, and Greg (Terri) of Land-O-Lakes, FL. His family of many beloved nieces and nephews along with a daughter-in-law (Lori) were loves of his life. Larry had a special, long-time, fun relationship with niece Gina Elliott. He enjoyed golfing, wood working, gardening, traveling, antiquing, and visits from his childhood schoolmates and Chinese and Lilly colleagues.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church 575 West Northfield Drive Brownsburg, IN 46112. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Rest Haven Memorial in Lafayette, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
Grand Central Station P.O. BOX 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777 and Calvary United Methodist Church 575 W. Northfield Drive Brownsburg, IN 46112. Please share an online memory or condolence of Larry at www.flannerbuchanan.com