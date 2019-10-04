|
Larry Lee Ward
Lafayette - Larry Lee Ward, 80. of Flora, died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Aster Place in Lafayette, where he had lived since June of 2018. Larry was born to the late Marvin V. and Alta L. Barker Ward on October 3, 1938 in Flora, Indiana. Larry worked for Pioneer Hi-Bred in Flora and Argos working 41 years. He retired on October 29, 1999. After retirement Larry would winter in Homestead, Florida and summer in the Flora and Plymouth area. He served our country in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. Larry was a graduate of Flora High School class of 1956. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge 605, Flora 1959-2004. Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge 211, Camden since 2005. American Legion Post 75, Delphi since 1971. Charter Life member of "Good Sam Club". Life member of the Motorcycle Touring Association and charter life member of American Motorcycle Association. Larry is survived by a son: L. Shawn Ward of Flora. Granddaughter: Lydia Ann Ward of Lafayette. Great-grandson: Braydyn Wayne Brown of Delphi and a great-granddaughter: Ava Ann Fryk of Lafayette.
The family of Larry L. Ward invite friends to visit Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 AM till the service at 11 AM at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 S. Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. Officiating will be Brad Burton. Burial to follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Family ask that contributions be given to the , envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019