|
|
Larry Myers
Lafayette - Larry Myers - businessman, Father, Grandfather and friend - passed away on Monday, June 3rd following a courageous battle with cancer.
Please join us in celebrating his life and sharing stories. The celebration will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Stg. Preston's in Lafayette, Indiana.
Bring your smiles and share a toast to Larry. Share memories and condolences online at Simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019