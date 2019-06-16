Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stg. Preston's
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Myers


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Myers Obituary
Larry Myers

Lafayette - Larry Myers - businessman, Father, Grandfather and friend - passed away on Monday, June 3rd following a courageous battle with cancer.

Please join us in celebrating his life and sharing stories. The celebration will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Stg. Preston's in Lafayette, Indiana.

Bring your smiles and share a toast to Larry. Share memories and condolences online at Simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now