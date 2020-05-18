|
Larry Stokes
The world of oral storytelling suffered a great loss on May 15th when Larry Stokes left us. His stories were legendary in their variety and length. He had a long and full life with many incredible experiences and loved to share these with anyone who crossed his path. His journey began in a hospital in Cincinnati, OH. His parents, Dwight "Tiny" and Glenna (Quick) Stokes welcomed their first born on May 4th, 1942. In his youth they moved several times as his father performed as a musician. Larry utilized this opportunity for new audiences of his own. He would regale his classmates with his adventures on his Grandparents farm. The story of falling into a pile of manure with his cousin was especially humorous with the younger crowd. Upon his graduation from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, IL in 1960, Larry studied to become a carpenter. At 19, he was initiated as an Entered Apprentice Mason in Western Springs, IL. He became a Master Mason while he was there. He later joined the Demolay Chapter in La Grange, IL and was a lifetime member of the Crusaders Chapter. In his 20's he had a fondness for fast cars, but this came to a halt when he spotted a pretty blonde while working together at Montgomery Wards. He introduced himself to Sharon Quandt and just 3 months later; they were engaged. They were married on October 2, 1965 in Waukegan, IL. Fast forward 9 months and their daughter, Kimberly, was born. They soon left Waukegan and moved to West Lafayette, IN for construction work and 3 years later their second daughter, Shelly, was born. During this time he became a member of the Masonic Lodge in West Lafayette, IN. Mississippi was their next stop and there they started their own construction company; Stokes Builders. Their son, Brad, was born in Corinth in 1972. While living there, Larry was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Southern Jurisdiction. He was also a past President of the Jaycees, Corinth Chapter. The Stokes family returned to Indiana where Larry was Vice President of Overseas Operations for National Homes and worked on and off in Saudi Arabia for a couple years. They moved several times before settling in Brookston, IN. Sharon and Larry were (pleasantly) surprised with their last child, Kelly, in 1979. A Vice Presidency at Wausau Homes took them to Wisconsin for three years, however, the siren song of Indiana lured them once more and they returned a few years later to Brookston and finally settled down. He took a job at Purdue University and worked as the Facilities Manager at Wiley Hall. Sharon also worked for Purdue Residence Halls and they both retired from there. They shared a passion for Purdue with their children with 3 of the 4 attending Purdue and 3 of the 4 working there. While working full time, raising four kids and serving various volunteer jobs, Larry obtained his degree from Purdue at 50 years old. Graduating at the same time as his oldest daughter was a thrill for them both! While in Indiana, Larry became active in the community serving as a past President of the Lions Club and a past President of the Optimist Club; both in Brookston. He was elected to the Frontier Township School Board and served at various times as the Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President. He was a Past Monarch at the Grotto in West Lafayette, IN. He continued his service with the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge where he was a past Master and eventually celebrated his 50th year membership as a Mason. He was also a Past Patron of the Eastern Star where Sharon was a past Matron. Throughout his life; Larry perfected his craft and later mentored many young men in construction. He was always ready to offer advice or training to anyone who was interested and maintained strong relationships with them throughout his life. His children's friends also looked up to him and several have referred to him as their adopted father because of his caring nature. As a father; Larry instructed his kids in the importance of a strong work ethic, fairness and kindness to others and the value of strong family ties. He and Sharon made church an important part of their lives and they all participated in church activities. The strong ties to their "Church" family is testament to their loving nature. When they weren't doing construction on their house in Brookston; Larry was assisting Brad son with baseball, serving as a practice subject for Kim's cosmetology career, patiently explaining the ins and outs of football schemes to Shelly and kindly tasting Kelly's culinary attempts. He attended all their sporting events, plays and performances. He championed their causes and consoled them during their losses. All while imparting life lessons that are just as relevant today. Larry and Sharon lived long and full lives, both eventually working together at Purdue and sharing many of the same interests and most importantly, the overwhelming love of their family. They celebrated their 50th anniversary surrounded by friends and family and Larry remarked that of all his accomplishments and the titles in his life; husband, father and grandfather were the ones he rated the highest. He will be missed, and his stories will live on. Larry is survived by his children, Kimberly (Billy) Warren, Shelly (Jim) Bisanz, Brad (Barb); grandchildren Chloe and Gabby Warren, Taylor Bisanz, and Anna and Noah Stokes; sister, Debbie Powers; and several nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Kelly; granddaughter, Ashley Fuller; and parents. A memorial service is planned for later this year. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020