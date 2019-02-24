|
|
Larry Wayne Ford
Lafayette - On February 12, 2019, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, Larry Wayne Ford passed away. Just 1 day after celebrating his 79th birthday. Larry was born February 11, 1940, to Lawrence Wayne and Pauline (Marshall) Ford in Lafayette, Indiana. Larry graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School where he enjoyed cross country and basketball. He then started his career at National Homes where he worked 22 years and then joined the staff at Von Tobel Lumber and retired in 2005 after 25 years. On June 9, 1962, Larry Wayne Ford married Sharon Kay Bizzarri. They had 3 children - Amber Cassman (Gery), Tadd Ford and Blair Ford. Life was really good when Larry became a grandfather to Lacey (Luke), Ashlee, Morgan, Christian, Alexia, Madisen and Anneliese. His great grandsons, Everett and Anderson made him smile whenever he saw them. After retirement Larry and Sharon moved to Arizona to be closer to his children, grandchildren and any casino that they passed through. Larry was very involved in the Lafayette Soap Box Derby for which his nephews, children and grandchildren excelled because of his love of the sport and family. It was during this time that Larry was a permanent babysitter for his grand dogs (7) and grand cat (2). Larry loved his pets until the end, with his family surrounding him and his own dog (Willy) by his side. Larry was preceded in death by: his parents Lawrence & Pauline Ford, his sisters Joyce (Brown) and Linda (Steckler). Larry was survived by his wife of 56 years Sharon, brother Steven(Brenda) Ford, and sister Sherri Daggett (Ron-Deceased) and his three children, seven grandchildren and two great grand boys. A celebration to honor Larry's life will be held on June 9, 2019 at Oliverio's Southland Restaurant in Lafayette, Indiana. At a time to be released later. Please send condolences to: 1390 S los diez pl. Safford, AZ 85546
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 24, 2019