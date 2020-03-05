|
Larry William Roudebush
Larry William Roudebush, 71, of Reynolds, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in New Buffalo, MI.
He was born on February 15, 1949 in Lafayette to the late Harley William and Florence Louise (Jones) Roudebush. Florence later remarried and was known as Florence Green. On April 15, 1967, Larry married Christina Segal in Lafayette and she survives.
Larry was a trucker and drove for Segal's DELTA Trucking and later owned his own trucking business. He also owned Roudebush Auto Sales formerly of Monticello.
Larry enjoyed camping, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars. He was a past Vice President of Rail City Cruisers. He especially liked to sponsor, help, and go stock car racing with his sons.
Along with his wife, Christina of Reynolds, surviving are his children, Neal K. (Rhonda K.) Roudebush of Lafayette, Jacob W. (Pamela J.) Roudebush of Monticello, and Lynn A. (Beth J.) Roudebush of Wolcott; siblings, Harlene (Dave) McCullen of Indianapolis, Shari (Dave) Fugate of Lafayette; sister-in-law, Diane Roudebush of Lafayette; and grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Derick, Ethan, Nolan, Jimmy, and Courtney Roudebush.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ira Roudebush; and sister, Letitia Ann Barrett.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm (EDT) until 6:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am (EDT) Monday, March 9 at the funeral home with Harold Rutledge officiating.
Burial will follow at the Concord Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Autism Association with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Messages condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020