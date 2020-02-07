Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Laura Lee (Russell) Evans

Laura Lee (Russell) Evans Obituary
Laura Lee (Russell) Evans

Warren County, IN - Laura Lee (Russell) Evans, age 58 of Warren County, IN, passed away at 9:21 a.m. on February 5, 2020 at her residence.

Laura was born on April 21, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN. She was the daughter of Jesse Lee Russell and Lillian F. (Cook) Russell. Laura was a 1979 graduate of Brownsburg, IN. She married Steven Lee Evans on April 19, 1980 in Brownsburg, IN before moving to Warren County, IN and he survives.

Laura worked as a secretary for Preferred Pediatrics in Lafayette. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, crafts, fishing, antiquing, and vacationing in Minnesota with her husband. Laura loved old movies and was known for her witty humor and trivia.

Surviving with her husband, Steven, are,

Father, Jesse Lee Russell;

4 daughters, Tiffany Leigh (Michael) Brewer of Fowler, IN, Jessica Leigh (Chad) Hardy of Ft. Benning, GA, Jenna Leigh (Phil) Velasco of Valparaiso, IN, and Jennifer Leigh (Erik) Karris of Valparaiso, IN;

Sister, Lisa L. Russell of Brownsburg, IN;

10 Grandchildren, Jack Brewer, Caleb Hardy, Evan Hardy, Tyler Hardy, Jordan Acton, Mark Velasco, Sienna Velasco, Cole Evans, Duncan Karris, and Bram Karris.

Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Russell and mother-in-law, Peggy Evans.

Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EST. Funeral services will be there in the chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST with Pastor Brenda McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
