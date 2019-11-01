|
Laura Perdue
Battle Ground - Laura Perdue, 36, of Battle Ground passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born January 26, 1983 in Lafayette, to Terry and Tammy (Wall) Perdue. She was a 2002 graduate of Harrison High School and a 9 year 4-H member. She worked as a Harness Engineering Build Technician at Kirby Risk for 2 years.
Laura was an animal lover who enjoyed spending time on the family cattle farm, weekends on the river and rescuing and rehabilitating snakes. She also enjoyed poker runs, Kickapoo Kick and motorcycles. Most of all she loved spending time her children.
She is survived by her husband Zach Hurst, parents Terry and Tammy Perdue, brother Robert Perdue (wife Meghan) of Rossville, sisters Vanessa Hardesty (husband Josh) of Rossville, Tommi Ordille (husband Nakia) of Battle Ground; her two children Connor and Alexis Myers and their father Doug Myers (wife Jessie), and grandmother Jane Perdue of Lafayette.
Funeral service will be held 1pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Mark Perdue officiating. Visitation will be prior to service from 12pm - 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of usual remembrances contributions, may be directed to the Indiana 4-H Foundation - www.in4h.org - in Laura's honor. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019