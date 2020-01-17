|
LaVaughn Homrig
Lafayette - LaVaughn Homrig, age 92 of Lafayette, died at St. Elizabeth Franciscan Health Center on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Lafayette on August 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred Habben. She was a graduate of Montmorenci High School. LaVaughn married William Homrig on December 15, 1945 in Otterbein. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. LaVaughn was a homemaker dedicated to her husband and daughters. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, and was a member of St. Lawrence quilting and garden clubs for many years. LaVaughn loved to read, play games and cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters and their families.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara Manley (husband, David - deceased), of Pleasant Hill, CA, Kathleen Maidenberg (husband, Lee) of Clearwater, FL, and Susan Ferguson (husband, Steve) of Houston, TX, a sister Barbara Downing of Fort Wayne, IN, a brother Richard Habben of Delphi, IN. Preceding her in death, a brother David Habben, of Lafayette, IN. Five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren survive.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St Lawrence Catholic Church, Father Dan Gartland officiating. Interment at Montmorenci Cemetery to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020