|
|
Laverne Duane Meador
Delphi - L. Duane Meador, 92, of Delphi, Indiana passed away from this long earthly life to eternity to meet his heavenly savior on April 27, 2020 at the Milner Nursing Home in Rossville. Duane enjoyed a good, full, and healthy life until a weakness of the body required him to be admitted to the IU Arnett Hospital a few months ago.
He was born May 14, 1927 to Paul and Cozetta (Metzger) Meador in Tippecanoe County at the home of his parents. He attended several schools in his younger years and attended high school in Rossville. On May 22, 1948 Duane was married to Lois Evelyn Metzger until her passing in July of 2010.
Duane was a member of the North Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church where he faithfully attended and had many dear friends. Duane was a plumber in the Lafayette area where he made many lifetime friends. Duane enjoyed socializing with friends and meeting new people wherever he would go.
Duane is survived by his four sons, Stuart (Marilyn), Craig (Vickie), Roger, and Dennis (Jada), 9 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Ivan Meador (Clara), a sister Barbara Royer, and a sister-in-law Leora Wagoner. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents Paul and Cozetta, brother Joseph, sisters Lavaun Brovont (Chester), Bethel Maxine, and Joyce Ann, daughter-in-law Connie Meador, great granddaughter Hannah, brothers-in-law Robert Metzger (Barbara) and Gilbert Wagoner, sisters-in-law Erma Metzger, Velma Bean Zimmerman (Richard Bean and Kenneth Zimmerman) and Leona Selby (Elmer).
A Drive-Thru visitation will be held, 4-7pm, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. It is asked that entry be through Brown Street using the south funeral home drive and exit through the north drive. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, at North Fork Church Cemetery near Pyrmont.
In Memorial contributions may be made to the Milner Nursing Home in Rossville, Indiana.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and kind friends for their compassionate care at IU Arnett Hospital and Milner Nursing Home during Dad's last days. Their kindness to both Dad and the family during this difficult time was a special blessing.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020