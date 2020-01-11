|
Lavonna Joan (Shepherd) Leslie
Lafayette - Lavonna Joan (Shepherd) Leslie, 90, of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 15, 1929, in Lafayette, IN to the late George W. and Kathryn I. (Johnson) Shepherd. On August 25, 1945 she married Bill Leslie, who preceded her in death January 4, 2002. Joan loved playing golf, bridge, sewing, family get-togethers, the Chicago Cubs, horse races, Purdue University, and crafts. She was a proud supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church sewing group, and loved every minute of her time there. Joan was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, IN.
Surviving family: daughters Barbara J. Purvis of Noblesville, Suzanne (Michael) Wright of Kokomo, Kathy A. (Gordon) Cisar of Colorado, son Donald W. (Carol) Leslie of Kingman, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Joan is also survived by one sister, Helen Jane (Shepherd) Coffelt of Ottawa, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Virginia (Jean) Glamkowski and brothers-in-law Edward Glamkowski and Carl Coffelt.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette, IN 47906. Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1700 State Rd. 26 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., officiated by the Reverend Denny Frank. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association, , Shriners, Riley Hospital, American Diabetes Association, and the First United Methodist Church, West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020