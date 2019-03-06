Lawrence "Larry" Belanger



Lafayette - Lawrence "Larry" Belanger, 48, died at home in Lafayette, IN on March 1, 2019 following an extended illness, but death was unexpected.



Larry was born on February 19, 1971 in Lafayette, IN and was the son of Arthur W. and Mary R. Belanger. Larry graduated Central Catholic High in Lafayette and with honors from Ball State University.



Following high school, Larry moved to Indianapolis and worked various restaurant industry jobs before moving to Lebanon and working as an assistant manager at the TA Truck Stop in Zionsville. Years later, Larry returned to Lafayette and worked as Manager of the HuHot Mongolian Grill and finally as a server, and manager at Buffalo Wild Wings. Larry was happy, fun-loving, and very outgoing. He loved mushroom hunting with his Grandpa Brickler from an early age and continued to look forward to it every spring. Larry volunteered as one of the half-time show crew members for the 2013 Super Bowl in Indy and the 2014 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Larry loved music, attending live concerts, and traveling. Anyone who knew Larry knew he was Cher's # 1 fan. He met Designer Bob Mackie many years ago in Indy and he continued to be a very good friend. Over the years, he was privileged to meet other celebrities like Michael Phelps, Jennifer Hudson, Larry Bird, and Sandy Allen to name a few.



Larry is survived by his parents Art and Mary Belanger of Lafayette. He is also survived by his aunt Mary Brown (Husband: Ed) of McKinney, TX, and 24 cousins.



The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM, with visitation until 7:00 PM Thursday March 7 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette 10:30 AM Friday March 8, Fr. Dominic Petan officiating, with interment to follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St Mary's Cathedral.