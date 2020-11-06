Lawrence "Larry" Charles DeSutter Jr.
Attica - Lawrence "Larry" Charles DeSutter Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th after a short illness at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, Indiana. He was 92 years old.
Lawrence was born two miles east of Attica on June 23, 1928. He was the son of the late Lawrence DeSutter Sr. and Genevieve (Nelson) DeSutter. He attended Davis (Vine) Grade School and Attica High School, graduating in 1947. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Lawrence married Patricia Ann Andres on September 1, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler, Indiana . He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia and their six children: Kathleen (David) Mack, Steven( Nancy) DeSutter, Joseph (Carol) DeSutter, David (Juliann) DeSutter, John (Jeanna) DeSutter, and Patrick (Kamela) DeSutter. Lawrence is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Lawrence farmed in the Davis and Logan township areas all his life. He was known for his love of his family and stewardship of the land. He took great pride in his beautiful fields and their farm home.
He and Patricia retired to Attica in 1995 and lived there for 20 years, moving more recently to Westminster Village in West Lafayette.
Lawrence was a member of the Attica Rotary for many years and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow award. He was also honored by the Fountain County Soil and Water District as the 1998 Conservation Farmer of the Year. He had been a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church Council. He ran for Fountain County Commissioner in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth ( Betty) Wilson.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, November 9th, at 11:40 a.m. followed by the visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. David Rasner officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church "Ramp Fund". A reminder to all people attending either the visitation or Mass of Christian Burial will be required to wear a mask. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
. The family would like to thank all the staff at Westminster Village for their kindness and care shown Larry and Pat.