Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Lawrence "Larry" Donahue


1942 - 2019
Lawrence "Larry" Donahue Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Donahue

Lafayette - Lawrence L. "Larry" Donahue, 77, of Lafayette, passed away at 7:15 pm, September 30, 2019, at Creasy Springs Health Campus.

Born June 5, 1942 in Lafayette, he was the son of the late Edward W. and Dorothy (Muller) Donahue and a 1961 graduate of Freeland Park High School. Larry went on to honorably serve in the National Guard.

His marriage was to Kristi Myers Pancake and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2015.

Larry worked as a finisher at Rostone, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, American Legion #492, and The Eagles.

He is survived by two children, Lisa McCarty (companion Mark Scherer) of Lafayette, and Tim Donahue (wife: Holly) of Lafayette; two brothers, Dick Donahue of Danville, IL and Wally Donahue of Fowler, IN; sister, Kathleen Donahue of Troy, Michigan; and six grandchildren: David Ellis (wife: Sara), Kayla Ellis (companion Aaron Bell), Bryce Scherer, Jacob Donahue, MacKenzie Donahue and Madison Donahue. He also has 5 great grandchildren: Levi Ellis, Ayva Ellis, Noah Bell, Vera Bell and Elijah Donahue.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm October 3, 2019 at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation one hour prior. Rev. Fr. Tim Alkire officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
