Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen
Phoenix - Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen, 71, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on July 11, 2019. The son of Richard and Blanche (Steinmetz) Thelen, he was born and raised in Lafayette. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years Maureen (Doheny) Thelen, their daughter Laura and her fiancé Jason Cornell, and Larry's five siblings Rich (Diana), Gayle (Sarah), Diane Kneile (Robert), David (Noreen), and Greg (Madonna), plus numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned a B.A. in American Literature from Purdue University. Larry spent his entire career in advertising. He started his own ad agency at age 34 and received over 400 awards for ad campaigns he created throughout his career. Larry joked that he was easy to get along with unless someone changed his ad copy.
Larry was soft-spoken, the second-born of six in a soft-spoken family. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching sports on television and creating beautiful stained glass artwork. He loved spending time with his wife, daughter, family and friends.
Messinger Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Memorial services will be held at a later date and details will be posted at messingermortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019