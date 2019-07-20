Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Thelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen Obituary
Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen

Phoenix - Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen, 71, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on July 11, 2019. The son of Richard and Blanche (Steinmetz) Thelen, he was born and raised in Lafayette. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years Maureen (Doheny) Thelen, their daughter Laura and her fiancé Jason Cornell, and Larry's five siblings Rich (Diana), Gayle (Sarah), Diane Kneile (Robert), David (Noreen), and Greg (Madonna), plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned a B.A. in American Literature from Purdue University. Larry spent his entire career in advertising. He started his own ad agency at age 34 and received over 400 awards for ad campaigns he created throughout his career. Larry joked that he was easy to get along with unless someone changed his ad copy.

Larry was soft-spoken, the second-born of six in a soft-spoken family. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching sports on television and creating beautiful stained glass artwork. He loved spending time with his wife, daughter, family and friends.

Messinger Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Memorial services will be held at a later date and details will be posted at messingermortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now