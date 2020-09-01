1/1
Lawrence Edward "Larry" Spence
1940 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Edward Spence

Lafayette - Lawrence "Larry" Edward Spence, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2020.

He was born on January 7, 1940 in West Point, Indiana to the late Edward and Mary (Sharoan) Spence. Larry graduated from West Point High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 2 years.

In 1978, he married Judy Gallien and they later divorced.

Larry was a painter for Ingersol Rand for most of his life. He loved being with his kids and grandkids and enjoyed playing the lottery and watching football and Purdue basketball.

Surviving are his children, Lana (Joe) Orr of New Richmond, IN, Kyle Fields of Lafayette, Tanya Spence of Lafayette, and Michelle (Jay) Myers of Lafayette; his grandchildren, Brook, Brady, Dakota, Kyler, Zach, Madison, Nick, and Patrick; and his great grandchildren, Presley and Benji.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Spence, Mary Ella Cornell, Phyllis Christenberry, Walter "Bud" Spence, and Dorothy Gray.

A Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 to 8 p.m.

You may leave condolences and memories of Larry online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com








Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
SEP
4
Service
08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
