Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Lawrence R. Brown

Lawrence R. Brown Obituary
Lawrence R. Brown

Lafayette - Lawrence R. Brown, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. He was born February 11, 1935, in North Hornell, NY. Larry graduated from Arkport Central School, Arkport, NY in 1955. On November 25, 1959, he married Melanie Brutsman in Almond, NY and she survives. Larry worked for the Lafayette Sanitation Department and retired in 1997. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and Wildcat Valley Rifle and Pistol Club. Larry enjoyed welding and collecting guns.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Scarlett (Fred) Braun of Oakboro, NC, Timothy (Wanda) Brown of Lafayette, Teresa (Chris) Changose of Goodland, Emily (Bryan) McCoy of Lafayette, Leslie (Barney) Lucas of Attica, Christopher (Rose) Brown of Darlington, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carol Metcalf.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St James Lutheran, Pastor Peter Heckert officiating. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
