Services
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Wilder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Ann Wilder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Ann Wilder Obituary
Lee Ann Wilder

Champaign - Lee Ann Wilder, 73, of Champaign, IL, passed away February 7, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Lee Ann was born March 4, 1945, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Eugene and Opal (Coventry) Wilder. She married Monty Wilson on July 14, 1968 and he survives.

Lee Ann was a secretary for the U of I, visual aids department. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Champaign and loved taking care of her home. She loved music and played piano. She collected American Indian art and loved shopping for antiques.

Also surviving are her siblings, Steven E. Wilder of Lafayette, IN, Mary Claire Bradford of Bilgrade, MT and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation services are being provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left to Lee Ann's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
Download Now