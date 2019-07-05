Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
at his home
11393 Orange Loop Dr.
Brookston, IN
Lee H. Irwin Obituary
Lee H. Irwin, 84, of Brookston, passed away at 7:52 am Tuesday, July 2nd at his home. He was born April 5,1935 in Lafayette to the late Lee H. and Lillian Donaldson Irwin. January 7,1975 he married Pamela J. Mathers, she survives. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and was a supervisor at Eli Lilly until his retirement. You would always find him wearing his Yankee hat, he loved golf and was an avid bowler, who took pride in wearing his "300" ring. One of his favorite activities was wood "working" in his barn.

He is survived by his wife Pamela, children Marty Jacoba of Monticello, Mickey Irwin of Hoopston, IL, Michael (Annette) Irwin of St. Claire, MO, Jessica Evans of Battle Ground, and Stephanie Irwin of Lafayette also surviving is a sister Delores Amos of Phoenix, AZ. He has 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by two sisters Katherine Talcott and Mildred Tarter.

The family will have a celebration of life brunch at 10am Sunday July 7th at his home at 11393 Orange Loop Dr. Brookston, IN 47923.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 5, 2019
