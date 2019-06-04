Lee Kuipers



Lafayette - Lee A. Kuipers, 77, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.



He was born December 10, 1941 in Lafayette, IN to the late Herman and Florence (Vanderkleed) Kuipers.



On June 8, 1963 he married Sandra S. Williams in Lafayette and she survives.



Lee was a graduate of Purdue University. He was the Vice President of Human Resources for Lafayette Life Insurance Company from 1968-1999. He was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. He was also an avid leader in the Lafayette Community serving on the Lafayette City Bus Company Board, as well as a member of United Way, Lafayette Lions Club, the John Purdue Club, Purdue Fast-breakers and Lafayette Art Federation. In 2015 he received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.



He loved fishing and wood working. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.



Surviving along with his wife Sandra are his children: Lisa A. (Douglas) Downing of Sylvania, OH and Todd M. (Jennifer) Kuipers of West Chester, OH; sister Wilma (John) Hultman of North Brook, IL. He is also survived by his five beloved grandchildren: Brian and Adam Downing, Logan and Hunter Lippert and Mia Kuipers.



Lee is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Bonnes officiating. Interment will follow at Farmers Institute Cemetery in Shadeland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Lafayette Christian Reformed Church Library Fund -1200 Tippecanoe St Lafayette, IN 47904 or IU Health Foundation in care of the Transplant Emergency Fund - make checks payable to IU Health Foundation, P.O. Box 7168 Indianapolis, IN 46207.