Lee Priest
Colfax - Lee R. Priest, 74, of Colfax, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 29, 1946 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Homer and Catherine Priest. Lee proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lee worked was as truck driver. He previously owned a cab company for many years.
On January 15, 1972 he married Patricia A. Arnold in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2013.
Lee was a member of the VFW #1154. He enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands. He also loved to go shopping at Goodwill and yard sales.
Surviving are his children: Robert Todd Priest (Dawna) of Hampton, VA, Deborah Priest (Donnie Hand) of Lafayette, Randall L. Priest (fiancé Brittany Luke) of Colfax, Bob Priest (Amanda) of Hopkinsville, KY, and Diana Russell of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Keith Priest (Kendra), Shyana Priest, Skylar Priest, Kameron Priest (Adrienne), Sage Priest (fiancé, Nolan Trueblood), Leland Priest and Lovlyn Priest; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Patricia, he is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Brandon Priest, sisters Shirley Bellah and Patricia Carroll and brother Sammy Priest.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Union Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #492 and the VFW #1154. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com