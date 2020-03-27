|
Lee Roy Harmeson
Attica - Lee Roy Harmeson, 91, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
Lee Roy was born in Hoopeston, Illinois, on July 28, 1928. He was the son of the late Alva Roy and Chessie Izola (Clark) Harmeson. Lee Roy grew up in Hoopeston, IL and at the age of 14 moved to the Riverside community east of Attica. He lived the remainder of his life in the Riverside community. He graduated from Attica High School. He later entered the service and served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He served from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1951.
Following his discharge from the service, Lee Roy worked for a short time with Public Service of Indiana. He later worked for the Neal Gravel Company in Attica and later for the Rogers Group from 1953 until his retirement in 1990, working at the Attica location for the duration of his employment.
He was a member of the Riverview United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Pine Village Lodge # 315 F.& A.M. In his early years Lee Roy enjoyed hunting and later on just enjoyed his time fishing. He raised his sons to hunt and enjoyed the time spent sitting in his yard in his swing waiting for his sons to return from hunting to hear the stories of their adventures.
Lee Roy married Lillian Irene Best on May 20, 1955 in the Riverview United Methodist Church. Irene preceded Lee Roy in death on November 16, 2017.
Lee Roy leaves behind his four sons, Kevin (Debbie) Harmeson, Bret Harmeson and Ken Harmeson, all of Attica; Brian (Paula) Harmeson, West Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Matt Harmeson, Tom (Sue) Harmeson, Amber (Ryan) Nolan, Justin Harmeson, Kara Harmeson, Logan Harmeson, Chase (Kaylan) Weaver and Cole Weaver; seven great-grandchildren, Haley Harmeson, Brett Hartman, Kendyl Nolan, Jaxson Nolan, Beckham Nolan, Lincoln Nolan and Braelyn Salazar. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelli Renee Weaver along with two sisters, Maxine Ridge & Elizabeth Denhart.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 virus facing our Nation, this service will be private to family only and will be live streamed on Monday, March 30th , at 1:00 p.m. The link to participate will be at http://www.mausfuneralhome.com. Burial with military honors will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, east of Attica. Cards and flowers will be accepted at the funeral home for the family and memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview United Methodist Church. Condolences may also be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020