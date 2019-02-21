Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette - Leeann Marcum Goff, 62, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home. She was born January 6, 1957, in Indianapolis to the late Donald and Marilyn Johnson Marcum. Leeann was a 1974 graduate of Harry E. Wood High School in Indianapolis. On March 8, 1974, she married John Goff in Indianapolis and he survives. Leeann was a Letter Carrier for US Postal Service for 32 years and retired in 2009. Leeann enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling, and her biggest passion was spending time with her family.

Surviving along with her husband are her children Heather A. (Cole) Hutcheson of Battle Ground, Rachael L. (Derian) Reuss of West Lafayette, John A. (Shannon) Goff of West Lafayette, grandchildren Devin, Courtland and Adrian Hutcheson, Henry and Marilyn Reuss, Breydon, Owen, Logan and Madison Goff. Also surviving is her sister Rhonda J. (Jan) Marcum of Indianapolis.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West.

Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West., Robert Knight officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019
