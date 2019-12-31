|
Leila Geraldine Humberd
Winona Lake - Leila Geraldine Humberd of Winona Lake, Indiana went to her long-awaited Heavenly home at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She passed away at Mason Health and Rehab in Warsaw, Indiana at the age of 97.
She was born on July 23, 1922 in Madison Township in Carroll County, Indiana to Hannah Inez (Ridder) Clawson and Leonard H. Clawson. On November 10, 1946 she was married to Paul Russell Humberd. They shared 59 years of marriage together before he passed away on September 27, 2005.
Leila was a 1940 graduate of Delphi High School. She worked as the purchasing agent for Globe Valve Corp. in Delphi, Indiana for 8 years, and later she worked in the Carroll County Clerks and Treasury office in Delphi. After marrying Paul, they farmed for over 40 years. Leila remembers taking many meals to Paul in the fields so he could continue working well after dark. After retiring from farming, Paul and Leila lived part of each year in Ft. Myers, Florida. They traveled around the U.S. and to other countries, including locations where Paul served during his four years in World War II. She was a member of the Flora, Indiana Grace Brethren Church and later Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church. She lived a wonderful 97 years and was able to leave behind many memories for her family to remember her by. Leila will be dearly missed and forever loved.
She leaves behind her son: Stephen (Shirley) Humberd (Arlington, Texas); daughter: Susan (Rick) Brundage (Winona Lake, Indiana); two grandchildren: Noelle (Jim) Daley (Warsaw, Indiana); Nathan Brundage (Winona Lake, Indiana); and two great-grandchildren: Addisyn and Keira Daley (Warsaw, Indiana). Also surviving is her sister: Kathleen Cleaver (Rossville, Indiana). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Humberd in 2005, and a brother, Wayne Clawson of Delphi, Indiana.
Leila's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Pastor Tom Miller. Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 10:30-12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw.
Memorial donations in Leila's name may be directed to Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, 1200 Kings Highway, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020