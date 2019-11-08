|
|
Leland Ray Henry
Kirklin - Leland Ray Henry, 77, of Kirklin, Ind., died November 7, 2019 at Witham Hospital, Lebanon. He was born July 10, 1942 in Noblesville, Ind. to Ray & Freda (Peters) Henry. He married Judy Davison on July 27, 1963 and she survives. Leland was a 1960 graduate of Clinton Central High School. He was in the hog business and a farmer and also worked for Allison Rolls Royce for 31 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Kirklin Christian Church, where he was a former deacon. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, sports and country music. He is survived by his wife, Judy Henry of Kirklin, 3 daughters, Carolyn (Karl) Harshbarger of Rossville, Cheryl Henry of Frankfort, Charlene Henry of Westfield, 2 brothers: Marvin (JoAnn) Henry of Kirklin, Gary (Martha) Henry of Florida, 2 sisters, Lois (Larry) Weaver of Kokomo, Carol (Steve) Reents of Frankfort, 1 grandson: Jeremy Harshbarger of Rossville, 1 great grandson: Wyatt Harshbarger. Several nieces, nephews and a former sister-in-law, Charlotte Henry also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Terry Henry and a nephew, Jason Reents. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Cancer Fund or Kirklin Christian Church. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019