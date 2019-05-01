Lenore P. Williams



Lafayette - Lenore P. (Hopkins) Williams, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.



She was born August 26, 1933, in Oxford, to the late Everett and Olive (Thompson) Hopkins.



Lenore graduated from Attica High School in 1951.



In 1952 She married Charles F. Williams and he survives.



Lenore worked as Functional Manger at JC Penney for 35 years before retiring in 1996.



She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society.



Lenore enjoyed her family, working word puzzles, Purdue Basketball and Football, shopping and going to the casino.



Surviving along with her husband, is a daughter, Debra Glover (husband John) of Dayton, son in law, Doug Wagner of Carmel, four grandchildren, Ryan Glover (wife Michelle) of Brookston, Andrea Wagner of Westfield, Danielle Ogle (husband Nick) and Charlie Wagner (wife Lauren) both of Noblesville. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Brayden, Zack and Zoe Wagner and Jacob Ogle.



Lenore was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley D. Wagner.



Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette with Rev. Ryan Traeger and Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette.



Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019