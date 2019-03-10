|
|
Leo Alan "Al" LaForte
Lafayette - Leo Alan "Al" LaForte, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 from complications of a stroke 2 weeks before.
He was born on March 10, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Leo and Kittie (VanAlman) LaForte. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971. Al lettered in football for 3 years. He continued this passion by joining the Lafayette Generals in 1972 as an original founder. Al was the only player to have played in every single General's game of their 10 year span. They won the league championship in 1975.
After Al's playing days, he continued his love of football by volunteering as an assistant coach at East Tipp Middle School and later with the Lafayette Lion's football team. Along with coaching in real life, Al was an enthusiastic John Madden PlayStation Champion!
Al was a lover of LIFE! He lived life on his terms. Al had many fun adventures, especially attending Chicago Bears games, both in spirit and in person. He loved to drink beer, tell jokes, the NFL, and he loved to laugh! One of his favorite quotes was "Look Sharp-Be Sharp."
Although Al had no immediate family, he is survived by special friends, Deb and Doug and their children-Amber and Josh, Steady, Terry, Pat, Griz, Dennis, Ed; special nephew, Mike; and 17 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle Rardon and Lloyd Rardon and his sisters, Lorraine Mahlke and Sandra Holderfield.
Thank you to the doctors and wonderful staff at IU Hospital ICU and Acute Care.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on a Saturday in May. The date will be announced later. If you would like to buy Al one last Miller Lite, please make a $5 donation (or more) to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen (612 Wabash Avenue, Lafayette, IN 47905). You may leave condolences and memories of Al online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019