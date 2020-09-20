Leo E. Marion



Goodland - Leo E. Marion 85 of Goodland passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home. He was born August 25, 1935, on the family farm where he lived and farmed his entire life. His parents were the late Walter Marion Sr. and Pearl (Eberhart) Marion.



Leo graduated from Wadena High School in 1954 where he loved playing basketball and was known as "Skip". Where the Wadena School once stood Leo was instrumental in placing the school bell monument.



On June 24, 1956, he married the love of his Life Mattie Abbott. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2012. Leo was a very dedicated and hard-working farmer. He also was a Dekalb Seed Corn Dealer. He retired in 2004 from farming but continued to help Jim Souligne with the fieldwork who was like a son to him.



Surviving are his children Vicki (Doug) Winger of Flora, IN, Tammy (Tim) Brummett of Linden, IN.



Grandchildren Breanne (Nathan) Dale and Jordan Brummett (Fiance) Katelyn Brown and daughter Bella and Great Grandson Colt Edward Brummett due in December 2020.



Also a very special friend Pat Nelson.



He was affectionately known as "Uncle Pee Wee" to many nieces and nephews.



Leo was preceded in death by his siblings: Caroline Dubea, Lorene McNeill, William Marion, Marjorie Wagner, Walter Marion Jr., Howard Marion and Harold Marion.



He was a fun-loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.



Please join the family for a celebration of Leo's life on his farm Saturday, September 26, 2020, and bring your lawn chairs. There will be a memorial service by Leo's nephew Pastor Todd Curtis at 10:00 am, anyone who would like to join in a Parade of Tractors after the service in honor of Leo are welcome.



In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Fowler Theatre at 111 E. 5th St., Fowler, IN 47944 or KLD Foundation for Alzheimer: PO Box 4185, Lafayette, IN 47903. Windler Funeral Home is assisting Leo's family.









