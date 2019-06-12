Leo F. Etter



Oxford - Leo F. Etter, age 75 from Oxford, IN passed away on June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at Greenhill Manor Nursing Home in Fowler, IN.



Leo was born on April 18, 1944 in Lafayette, IN. He graduated from Otterbein High School in 1962 and continued his education at Purdue University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in General Ag. Following college, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the United States Air Force and attended undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, TX. Upon earning his silver pilot wings he was assigned to the KC-135 Stratotanker in Strategic Air Command at Kincheloe Air Force Base, MI. It was there were he met his wife Karen (Crays) and they were married in 1975. He held many positions while there serving as an Instructor Pilot and culminating as the Chief of Standardization and Evaluation. Upon completion of his service commitment he served as a Flight Instructor for Flight Safety in Memphis, TN. He returned to his beloved Indiana in 1979 to farm with his Dad, brother Tom, and later his nephew Steve. Leo was an active member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, IN. Additionally, he was a proud supporter of his former fraternity Alpha Gamma Rho and enjoyed reliving his glory days with his fraternity brothers. Leo loved to play golf at Oak Grove Country Club where he was able to hit a hole in one on two different occasions. His love of golf was only surpassed by his love of Purdue Sports. Finally, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Karen and their sons Kyle (Lauren) Etter of Lantana, TX, Gregory (Jeanna) Etter of Oxford, IN and daughter Sara (Jack) Weber of Earl Park, IN and six grandchildren Ethan, Lily, Elee, Henley, Claire, Joey and step grandchildren ReAnn and Grace and one great grandchild Raegen. Also surviving are his brothers Tom (Rita) Etter of Oxford, IN, Ed (Monica) Etter of Fort Wayne, IN and three sisters Patricia (Robert) Ashmore, of Greenwood, IN, Carol (Dick) Bowman of Fulton, TX and Mary (Paul) Sullivan of Sarasota, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ione Etter.



The family would like to thank IU Hospice Care for their wonderful help and support while caring for Leo.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Benton Community Foundation. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Friday from 4-8 PM with a rosary service beginning at 3:45 PM. Funeral Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment will be in Oxford Catholic Cemetery following Mass, with American Legion Post 57 military rites. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Etter family. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary