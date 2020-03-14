|
Leo Scott Shipman
West Lafayette - Leo Scott Shipman, 86, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Westminster Health Care.
He was born April 4, 1933, in Lafayette, to the late Dr L. R. and Annette (Perry) Shipman.
Scott graduated from Fowler High School in 1951.
On January 26, 1952 Scott married Glenna "Jean" Naugle. She passed away August 21, 2007.
Leo worked as a Supervisor for Stone Container for several years.
He was a member of Jeans and Calico Square Dance Club and was a Red Coat Volunteer at the Hospital.
Surviving are two daughters, Clarice (Patrick) Benner of Earl Park, and Annette Mauntel of Jasper, a son, Paul Shipman of Muncie, seven grandchildren, Amelia (Jason) Belgard, Christina Mauntel, Mark Mauntel, Michelle Taylor, Clifford Morse, Philip Shipman and Emily (James) Marshall along with five great grandchildren, Rachel, Robin and River Belgard and Thane and Talia Power.
Scott was preceded in death by a brother Perry Shipman.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, West Lafayette, with Father Kyle Neterer officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fowler.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020