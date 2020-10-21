1/1
Leon Carey
Leon Carey

Leon Carey passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 12th at age 75. If you met Leon, he probably gabbed your ear off. He could talk to anyone about anything. He loved tracing the lines of his genealogy through the past, to know where he came from. And he was most proud of the legacy of his family that would live on after him, far into the future. He was a proud husband to Penny, father to Tami, Allison and Tomas, brother to Betty, Robert and Doreen, father-in-law to Chase and Ryland, and grandpa to Olive. In his passing, his memory and his curious spirit lives on with them.

There will be a socially distant, drive-thru receiving line this Saturday October 24th from 3pm-4pm at White Horse Christian Center 1780 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Please share your memories of Leon with his family. Email to rememberingleoncarey@gmail.com For additional wishes to help, a support fund has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-leon-carey




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
