|
|
Leon Puckett
Lafayette - Leon Puckett, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1943 in Munfordville, Kentucky to the late William and Ida (Dorsey) Puckett.
Leon graduated from Caverna High School in the class of 1961. During summers in high school, Leon would come to Lafayette to work for Ag Alumni Seed in Romney with his brothers. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. Leon was stationed in Germany where he did jeep patrols along the Czech Border. After returning from Germany, he returned to Lafayette to work at Ag Alumni Seed.
Leon met Janet Love through his sister-in-law when she set them up to go to a dance at the nursing school. They married on July 2, 1977 in Lafayette and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2010.
Leon drove cross country for Don Allen Trucking in the 80's and continued to drive for Don's son, Donnie at AMT Trucking until his retirement in April 2018. Leon was a member of Horse Cave Christian Church in Kentucky and the American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette.
Surviving are his children, Troy (Melanie) Puckett of Westfield and Brian (Heather) Puckett of Lafayette and his siblings, Mary (Jimmie) Sturgeon of Horse Cave, KY and James Puckett of New Palestine, IN. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Dalton, and Keegan, and his step grandchildren, Annastasia, Zakkariah, and Sarranitti.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Bruce Hood; his 3 brothers; 2 half brothers; and his sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor French officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in loving memory of Leon. You may leave condolences and memories of Leon online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019