Leona Joyce Jones
Oxford - Leona "Joyce" Jones, 90, of Oxford, Indiana passed away Saturday, September 5, at Cumberland Point Health Care, West Lafayette.
She was born in Templeton, Indiana, August 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Leona (Brown) Moyars and Truman Ross Moyars.
She was married to Robert Eugene Jones on July 22, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 2008.
She graduated from Fowler HS in 1948.
Joyce was a self-employed beautician in Oxford for many years. She served the Benton Community School Corporation as an aid.
She also worked at Asgrow Seed Company in Oxford.
Most of all she spent her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker.
She was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ and was active with the children's programs for many years.
Joyce is survived by three children, Stan of Benbrook, Texas, Stuart (LeeAnn) of Lafayette, Indiana and Sheryl (Paul) McMillan of Oxford, Indiana along with a sister Betty Ringle of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Cara Essig of Benbrook, Texas, Adam Jones, Lani Jones, Kelsey (Jones) Hobbs, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Patrick and Conner McMillan of Oxford, Indiana and 1 great grandson Carson Essig.
She was preceded in death, by her parents, husband, sisters, Anna Jane and Margaret, brothers, Ted and Don, daughter-in-laws Brenda (Stu) and Patti (Stan).
Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday September 9 at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, Indiana, Larry McMillan to officiate. Interment to follow at the Justus Cemetery, Oxford. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com