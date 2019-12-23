|
Leonard "Dean" Beason
Hardtner - Leonard "Dean" Beason was born on February 27th, 1942 in the small community of Hardtner, Kansas to James and Viola (Sutton) Beason. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the people whom he both cherished and loved the most on December 14th, 2019 in Eagle, Idaho.
Dean found the love of his life, Claudia Mae Cohoe, at an early age, and on July 26th, 1962, they married. They celebrated their 57th anniversary together last July.
Dean and Claudia raised three children: two sons, Shawn and Scott, and one daughter, Christina. His family was his pride and joy and he was their rock. He loved being with his wife, children and grandchildren and took great pleasure imparting life's lessons to them. Dean's love was unconditional and his support was unwavering.
Dean graduated from Kiowa High School in 1960 and started his career with Caterpillar on November 22nd, 1963. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 36 years, starting in Peoria and finishing his career in Lafayette, Indiana. He felt honored and privileged to work for Caterpillar. He made many lifelong friends at Caterpillar, but what he truly enjoyed most was mentoring employees and watching them develop throughout their careers.
When Dean retired in 2000, he and Claudia began traveling to new places and spending more time with friends and family.
He touched so many lives and will be remembered with both love and respect. A Memorial service will be held in Kiowa, Kansas at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019