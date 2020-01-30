|
LeRoy Burton
Lafayette - LeRoy Burton, 57, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
He was born May 8, 1962 of Lafayette, IN, to the late Howard E. and Ona (Vaughn) Burton. He was a 1980 graduate of McCutcheon High School.
LeRoy was a member of Good Shephard Baptist Church. He loved to fold clothes and sweep. LeRoy was very musical, he loved singing karaoke, playing keyboard and guitar. He was an avid country music fan, especially a fan of Loretta Lynn and Mickey Gilley.
He is survived by sisters Darlene (Roger) York of Franklin, IN, and nephew and caretakers Travis (Holly) Wycoff; nieces and nephews: Kelly (Dean) Summerfield of Battle Ground, Roger (Ellie) York of Lafayette, Tammy York of Franklin, Misty (Matt) Motter of Lafayette, Shane York of Franklin.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ona Burton, sister Juanita Wycoff, brother Howard E. Burton and nieces Melissa Burton and Teresa York.
Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Terry Chase officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Special thanks to nephew Travis Wycoff, his wife Holly and their children Madison, TJ, and Eli his special caregivers. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wabash Center. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020