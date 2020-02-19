|
|
Leslie Ann "Suni" Rawls, 57, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. She was born February 8, 2020 in Chelsea, MA to James Rawls Jr. and Helen (Noel) Rawls. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM (EST) Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Battle Ground Church of God. Dinner and fellowship will follow the memorial service at the Eye Opener Café of Battle Ground. Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston is entrusted with care.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020