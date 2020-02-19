Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Battle Ground Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Rawls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Ann "Suni" Rawls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Ann "Suni" Rawls Obituary
Leslie Ann "Suni" Rawls, 57, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. She was born February 8, 2020 in Chelsea, MA to James Rawls Jr. and Helen (Noel) Rawls. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM (EST) Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Battle Ground Church of God. Dinner and fellowship will follow the memorial service at the Eye Opener Café of Battle Ground. Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston is entrusted with care.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -