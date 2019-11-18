|
Leslie E. Proctor
Darlington - Leslie E. Proctor, 67 of Darlington passed away unexpectedly on Monday November 11, 2019 at his home. He was born August 12,1952 in Crawfordsville to the late Harold and Bertha Cunningham Proctor. He received his masters degree from IUPUI. His marriage was December 29,1971 in Crawfordsville to Patsy Conkright, she survives. Leslie was a print die maker until his retirement. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving with his beloved wife Patsy are a daughter Lezlie (Ryan) Berning of Lafayette and a son Terry (Beth) Proctor of McCordsville, grandchildren Breanna Horn, Chasity Tyler, Christyan Proctor, Trinity Berning, Kameron Proctor, McKaylah Wesley, and Korbin Proctor, great-grandchildren Maverick Proctor and Brooks Tyler III, also surviving are two brothers Ted Proctor of Parma, ID and David Proctor of Freemont, NE. He was preceded in death by his step-father Jean Mangin and brother Robert Proctor.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019