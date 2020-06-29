Leslie Jo Myers
Leslie Jo Myers

Lafayette - Leslie Jo Myers, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born November 23, 1949, in Kokomo, to the late John and Rosemary (Dunn) Amos.

On August 14, 1981, she married Roger A. Myers in Kokomo and he survives.

Leslie retired as the office manager for Rosewalk Commons.

Leslie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and good friends, reading, wine, traveling and especially the beach at Siesta Key.

Surviving along with her husband, Roger are children, Mark (Elizabeth) Myers of Indianapolis, Derek (JonAnn) Puterbaugh of Williamsport, Matthew (Lisa) Myers of Frankfort, and Danna (Steven) Rozhon of Lafayette, three sisters, Karen Thomas of FL, Janet (Mac) Gray of Cutler, and Tina Casteel of Kokomo, as well as a brother, Patrick (Becky) Amos of Kokomo. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Rachel Albright, Bailey Myers, Scout, Isabelle and Jack Puterbaugh, Madison and Peyton Myers and Dillon and Abigail Rozhon.

Leslie was preceded in death by a sister, Missy Coleman.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909.

You may sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
