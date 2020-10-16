1/1
Leslie "Ezzie" Wilkinson
Leslie "Ezzie" Wilkinson

Leslie "Ezzie" Wilkinson (née Klein), age 71, died peacefully at home on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband David and her parents Louis and Audrey. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Andrew; her sister Susan; and her brother Edward (Linda). She was born in 1949 in West Virginia, and grew up in Lafayette, Indiana where she graduated from Jefferson HS in 1967. She got her B.A. in Music Education at Indiana State University, where she met David. They married in 1971, after which they lived outside Boston; then in Cincinnati, then New Orleans, and finally in Grand Rapids, Michigan beginning in 1989. David died in 2002. Ezzie was a dearly beloved musician, teacher, gardener, and enthusiastic lifelong learner. She was a uniquely gifted, intelligent, creative, insightful, and compassionate person who will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Jeffrey and Andrew, We were so sorry to hear about your mom’s death. She was a wonderful, kind and talented woman. She will be missed by all who knew and admired her, especially those who knew her from Westminster Presbyterian Church. You both are in our prayers.
Carolyn and Jim Morse
Carolyn Morse
Friend
