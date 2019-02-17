|
Leslie Woodlock
Fowler - Leslie Woodlock, 94, of Fowler, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was born November 10, 1924, in Safford, Arizona to Royce Leslie and Mae Baber, and had four brothers, Roger, Bill, Wayne, and Clive. She spent most of her life in Benton County where she and former husband, Jack, raised 4 children, Deb Williams (Pat), John, Jamey (Martha), and Jay (Kris). She also has five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Les's first job after secretarial school was for a Cadillac dealership in Laguna Beach, California. In Indiana, she worked in the family business, G & W Spreading Service. She was active in the community, spending many years as a Girl Scout leader, writing a column for the Benton Review, with leadership in the Historical Society and the Legion Auxiliary.
Memorials may be made to Benton County Historical Society, Fowler Public Library, American Legion Auxiliary, or a .
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 5 pm. to 7 pm. at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 am. at Sacred Heart Church, Fowler. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 17, 2019