Letha Mae Miiller
Goodland - Letha Mae Miiller, 91, passed away in her home in Goodland, IN, March 21, 2020, at 1:25 pm. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Laura Haredbeck Mathew. She was a graduate of Wolcott High School, class of 1949, and work for NIPSCO in Monticello , IN for two years, and worked at the Goodland School for a time, and also helped her husband on the farm.. In November 25, 1949 she married the love of her life, Ralph R.
Miiller, and he preceded her in death April 16, 2013, in Goodland, IN, they spent 64 years together. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and Altar Rosary Society. She loved spending time with her family and remembering birthdays, anniversaries and special events,
Letha is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie Hanson, (husband, Tom) Cambridge, Wisc., Cheryl Durhum, (husband, John), Goodland, IN and Tammy North, ( husband, Gary), Bollingbrook, IL. Grandmother of 13 and Great Grandmother of 19 and many nieces and nephews, one brother Wayne Mathew, Lizton, IN.
Due to the corona virus there will be no visitation or church service just a private service for the family . A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Goodland Park Board or the fairgrounds building fund. Jasper Newton Foundation c/o Newton Co. 4 H Building Fund. Jasper Newton Foundation , P. O. Box 295, Rensselaer, IN 47978
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020